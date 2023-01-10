Inseego Corp. Stock Forecast 2023: Inseego Corp. Is Weak With -296.04% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.12 or 13.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.63M. INSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -450.5% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 25.74% up since then. When we look at Inseego Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 698.36K.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

Instantly INSG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 13.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.88%, with the 5-day performance at 19.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) is -18.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INSG’s forecast low is $2.15 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -296.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -112.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inseego Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.28% over the past 6 months, a -28.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Inseego Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $70.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.52 million and $72.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Inseego Corp. earnings to increase by 57.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.22% of Inseego Corp. shares while 57.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.17%. There are 57.46% institutions holding the Inseego Corp. stock share, with Aviva Holdings Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 19.18% of the shares, roughly 20.65 million INSG shares worth $39.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.87% or 6.32 million shares worth $11.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $5.42 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $4.45 million.