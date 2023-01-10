InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.95 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.96 changing hands around $0.27 or 15.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.16M. INM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1711.22% off its 52-week high of $35.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 37.24% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.41K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.0300 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 15.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.34%, with the 5-day performance at -16.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -27.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6220.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.14% over the past 6 months, a 48.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 359.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $250k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.80%. The 2023 estimates are for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 12.60%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 12.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.82%. There are 12.75% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.21% of the shares, roughly 38245.0 INM shares worth $0.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 1988.0 shares worth $23378.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 556.0 shares estimated at $6538.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 48.0 shares worth around $564.0.