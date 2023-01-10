Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.03 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.00B. INBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.52% off its 52-week high of $37.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.67, which suggests the last value was 66.7% up since then. When we look at Inhibrx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.08K.

Analysts gave the Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INBX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Instantly INBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.65 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.53%, with the 5-day performance at -6.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) is -15.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INBX’s forecast low is $40.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -160.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inhibrx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.57% over the past 6 months, a -51.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Inhibrx Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.60%.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.49% of Inhibrx Inc. shares while 80.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.16%. There are 80.27% institutions holding the Inhibrx Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.58% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million INBX shares worth $60.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.06% or 1.98 million shares worth $22.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $18.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $25.89 million.