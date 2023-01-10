How Will Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session,, 0.95 million Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.21 changing hands around $0.1 or 3.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.86B. SID’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.13% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.12, which suggests the last value was 33.96% up since then. When we look at Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.21 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.81%, with the 5-day performance at 16.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is 15.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SID’s forecast low is $2.79 with $5.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.12% over the past 6 months, a -68.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.94 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 72.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings to increase by 224.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.91% per year.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 16.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 16.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares while 2.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.26%. There are 2.26% institutions holding the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million SID shares worth $18.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 5.18 million shares worth $16.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 3.26 million shares estimated at $10.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $9.07 million.