Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 10.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.54M. HCTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -840.0% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 45.0% up since then. When we look at Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Analysts gave the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HCTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Instantly HCTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 10.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.35%, with the 5-day performance at 12.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 26.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $14.2 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Healthcare Triangle Inc. earnings to decrease by -434.50%.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.27% of Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares while 0.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.73%. There are 0.57% institutions holding the Healthcare Triangle Inc. stock share, with Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.18% of the shares, roughly 70000.0 HCTI shares worth $25970.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 30015.0 shares worth $30015.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.