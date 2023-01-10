H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.91 million H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.17 changing hands around $0.37 or 0.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.58B. HTHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.08% off its 52-week high of $45.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.84, which suggests the last value was 50.55% up since then. When we look at H World Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the H World Group Limited (HTHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HTHT as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. H World Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.97 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.25%, with the 5-day performance at 3.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) is 6.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.93 days.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the H World Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.17% over the past 6 months, a -182.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for H World Group Limited will fall -3,150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 590.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $558.24 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that H World Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $603.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2023 estimates are for H World Group Limited earnings to increase by 80.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.05% per year.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27. The 0.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 0.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of H World Group Limited shares while 47.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.86%. There are 47.37% institutions holding the H World Group Limited stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.82% of the shares, roughly 31.59 million HTHT shares worth $1.2 billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.65% or 14.98 million shares worth $570.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc.. With 26.72 million shares estimated at $1.02 billion under it, the former controlled 8.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $103.3 million.