Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 23.55 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.56 changed hands at $0.04 or 2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.44% off its 52-week high of $7.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 7.05% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.36 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -10.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 156.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.83% over the past 6 months, a -840.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. will fall -400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.36 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $70.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $45.75 million and $148.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.90%.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.28% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 75.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.22%. There are 75.64% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.56% of the shares, roughly 204.08 million DNA shares worth $636.72 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.53% or 126.82 million shares worth $395.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 84.14 million shares estimated at $262.53 million under it, the former controlled 7.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 2.98% of the shares, roughly 32.76 million shares worth around $102.21 million.