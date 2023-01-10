GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.23 million GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $24.09 changed hands at -$0.36 or -1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.75B. GDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.0% off its 52-week high of $48.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.41, which suggests the last value was 65.09% up since then. When we look at GDS Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GDS as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GDS Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Instantly GDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 27.89 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.83%, with the 5-day performance at 16.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is 37.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $184.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GDS’s forecast low is $99.29 with $345.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1333.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -312.16% for it to hit the projected low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GDS Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.41% over the past 6 months, a -17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GDS Holdings Limited will fall -3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -24.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.24 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that GDS Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $327.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.70%. The 2023 estimates are for GDS Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -53.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.51% per year.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of GDS Holdings Limited shares while 47.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.08%. There are 47.54% institutions holding the GDS Holdings Limited stock share, with Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 15.84 million GDS shares worth $528.75 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 8.53 million shares worth $284.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $48.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $32.9 million.