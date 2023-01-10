GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -22.1 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 3.5 million GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s per share price at $16.38 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.92B. GME’s last price was a discount, traded about -204.33% off its 52-week high of $49.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.41, which suggests the last value was 5.92% up since then. When we look at GameStop Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.26 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.27%, with the 5-day performance at -11.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -26.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.10, meaning bulls need a downside of -62.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.47% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.63% over the past 6 months, a -17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $2.4 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.50%. The 2023 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to decrease by -59.10%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.62% of GameStop Corp. shares while 27.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.30%. There are 27.25% institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.84% of the shares, roughly 23.88 million GME shares worth $730.1 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.78% or 20.64 million shares worth $631.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 7.65 million shares estimated at $233.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 7.35 million shares worth around $184.75 million.