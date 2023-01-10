Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.84 million Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.10 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.18B. FLEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.39% off its 52-week high of $23.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.63, which suggests the last value was 41.0% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.23 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.92%, with the 5-day performance at 7.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 7.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FLEX’s forecast low is $23.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flex Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.51% over the past 6 months, a 16.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flex Ltd. will rise 26.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.36 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.9 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Flex Ltd. earnings to increase by 60.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.85% per year.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Flex Ltd. shares while 99.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.09%. There are 99.51% institutions holding the Flex Ltd. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 54.2 million FLEX shares worth $784.34 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 35.98 million shares worth $520.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 18.02 million shares estimated at $260.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.49% of the shares, roughly 15.9 million shares worth around $230.12 million.