First Horizon Corporation Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.3 million First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.58 changing hands around $0.1 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.10B. FHN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.38% off its 52-week high of $24.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.51, which suggests the last value was 32.83% up since then. When we look at First Horizon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

Analysts gave the First Horizon Corporation (FHN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FHN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Horizon Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) trade information

Instantly FHN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.65 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is -0.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.28 days.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Horizon Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.14% over the past 6 months, a -25.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Horizon Corporation will fall -4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $836.45 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that First Horizon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $842.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $745 million and $707 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2023 estimates are for First Horizon Corporation earnings to decrease by -7.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.50% per year.

FHN Dividends

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 18. The 2.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of First Horizon Corporation shares while 80.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.39%. There are 80.29% institutions holding the First Horizon Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.41% of the shares, roughly 55.86 million FHN shares worth $1.37 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 52.98 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.3 million shares estimated at $400.47 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.99% of the shares, roughly 16.03 million shares worth around $394.02 million.