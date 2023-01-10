Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 14.45 million Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $5.27 changed hands at $1.03 or 24.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.33B. FATE’s last price was a discount, traded about -896.96% off its 52-week high of $52.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 23.72% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -47.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.44 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 24.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.77%, with the 5-day performance at -47.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is -72.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.19 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fate Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.52% over the past 6 months, a -44.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fate Therapeutics Inc. will fall -97.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.63 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $15.83 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.40%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares while 116.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.10%. There are 116.22% institutions holding the Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.36% of the shares, roughly 12.96 million FATE shares worth $321.08 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.02% or 11.66 million shares worth $261.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 7.16 million shares estimated at $160.55 million under it, the former controlled 7.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 4.31% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $93.73 million.