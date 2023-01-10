EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.98 million EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.87 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $999.81M. EVGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -267.7% off its 52-week high of $14.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 5.94% up since then. When we look at EVgo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Analysts gave the EVgo Inc. (EVGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EVGO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.76 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.42%, with the 5-day performance at -13.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -32.58% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVGO’s forecast low is $6.20 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -442.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.21% for it to hit the projected low.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EVgo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.38% over the past 6 months, a 10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for EVgo Inc. earnings to increase by 87.70%.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 27.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of EVgo Inc. shares while 54.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.23%. There are 54.59% institutions holding the EVgo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million EVGO shares worth $37.55 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 4.59 million shares worth $27.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.03 million shares estimated at $12.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $10.54 million.