Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.9 million Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.19. With the company’s per share price at $6.99 changed hands at $0.69 or 10.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $514.25M. ESPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.9% off its 52-week high of $8.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 53.08% up since then. When we look at Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.14 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 10.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.20%, with the 5-day performance at 12.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 10.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.51 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.66% over the past 6 months, a 60.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 64.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.91 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $21.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -78.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.90% per year.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 87.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.82%. There are 87.14% institutions holding the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.34% of the shares, roughly 7.55 million ESPR shares worth $47.99 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 6.0 million shares worth $38.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1.87 million shares estimated at $11.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $11.07 million.