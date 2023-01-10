Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ELYS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.42 changed hands at $0.04 or 10.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.08M. ELYS’s last price was a discount, traded about -726.19% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 73.81% up since then. When we look at Elys Game Technology Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4460 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 10.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.93%, with the 5-day performance at 49.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 171.01% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ELYS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -376.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elys Game Technology Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.25% over the past 6 months, a 67.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elys Game Technology Corp. will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.87 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Elys Game Technology Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $14.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.23 million and $11.67 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Elys Game Technology Corp. earnings to increase by 5.30%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders