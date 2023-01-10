Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 0.42 million Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.83 changed hands at -$0.77 or -5.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.85B. ESTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.42% off its 52-week high of $22.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.65, which suggests the last value was 16.99% up since then. When we look at Earthstone Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Instantly ESTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.94 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.43%, with the 5-day performance at -4.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 2.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.82 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Earthstone Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.90% over the past 6 months, a 273.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Earthstone Energy Inc. will rise 204.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 303.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $487.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Earthstone Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $506.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $144.02 million and $196.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 238.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 158.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Earthstone Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 256.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.05% of Earthstone Energy Inc. shares while 86.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.99%. There are 86.43% institutions holding the Earthstone Energy Inc. stock share, with EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 18.80% of the shares, roughly 19.82 million ESTE shares worth $254.88 million.

Warburg Pincus LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.20% or 18.13 million shares worth $233.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.03 million shares estimated at $51.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $25.03 million.