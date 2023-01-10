E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) : Investors Should Not Dump ETWO Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 0.94 million E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.55 changed hands at -$0.34 or -5.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.76B. ETWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.93% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.89, which suggests the last value was 11.89% up since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Analysts gave the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ETWO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.15 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is 9.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.68% over the past 6 months, a 12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. will rise 136.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $168.06 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $180.37 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -240.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.01% per year.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 10 and January 16.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.47% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares while 109.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.84%. There are 109.68% institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 49.83 million ETWO shares worth $387.69 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.80% or 38.69 million shares worth $301.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.75 million shares estimated at $60.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 7.11 million shares worth around $55.35 million.