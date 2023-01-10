e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Shares Inclined By 2.31% In One Month.

In the latest trading session,, 0.92 million e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.71 changed hands at -$2.05 or -3.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.83B. ELF’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.4% off its 52-week high of $58.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.49, which suggests the last value was 61.85% up since then. When we look at e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.70K.

Analysts gave the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ELF as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Instantly ELF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 58.76 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -3.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.83%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is 2.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ELF’s forecast low is $36.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.97% for it to hit the projected low.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.83% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. will fall -4.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $121.47 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $122.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.12 million and $105.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2023 estimates are for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. earnings to increase by 238.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.15% per year.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.41% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares while 97.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.00%. There are 97.43% institutions holding the e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 16.10% of the shares, roughly 8.52 million ELF shares worth $459.48 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.61% or 6.15 million shares worth $331.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.73 million shares estimated at $201.39 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $79.36 million.