Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.53 changed hands at $1.12 or 10.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.23B. DH’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.14% off its 52-week high of $30.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.53, which suggests the last value was 17.35% up since then. When we look at Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 764.28K.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Instantly DH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.78 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 10.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.91%, with the 5-day performance at 4.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is -6.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.89 days.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Definitive Healthcare Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.38% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Definitive Healthcare Corp. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.64 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $61.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.08 million and $46.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Definitive Healthcare Corp. earnings to increase by 44.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.85% per year.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares while 105.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.95%. There are 105.76% institutions holding the Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 62.18% of the shares, roughly 62.49 million DH shares worth $1.43 billion.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.08% or 4.1 million shares worth $94.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $45.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $40.81 million.