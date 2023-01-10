DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session,, 4.58 million DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changing hands around $0.13 or 36.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.59M. DATS’s current price is a discount, trading about -744.9% off its 52-week high of $4.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.46K.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4980 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 36.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.00%, with the 5-day performance at 45.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -20.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.37 days.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.43% of DatChat Inc. shares while 2.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.39%. There are 2.07% institutions holding the DatChat Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.42% of the shares, roughly 86875.0 DATS shares worth $94693.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.41% or 85400.0 shares worth $93086.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 86875.0 shares estimated at $94693.0 under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 42767.0 shares worth around $46616.0.