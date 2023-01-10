Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session,, 0.84 million Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.08 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.03B. COUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -98.53% off its 52-week high of $157.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.29, which suggests the last value was 49.05% up since then. When we look at Coupa Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.52 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is 29.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupa Software Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.37% over the past 6 months, a -43.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupa Software Incorporated will fall -57.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $221.06 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Coupa Software Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $228.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $193.3 million and $196.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Coupa Software Incorporated earnings to decrease by -95.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.33% per year.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares while 96.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.48%. There are 96.80% institutions holding the Coupa Software Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 7.14 million COUP shares worth $565.19 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 4.52 million shares worth $357.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $179.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $151.95 million.