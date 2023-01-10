Could JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $49.12 changed hands at $2.93 or 6.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.16B. JKS’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.6% off its 52-week high of $76.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.41, which suggests the last value was 27.91% up since then. When we look at JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JKS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Instantly JKS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.36 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 6.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.16%, with the 5-day performance at 20.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 1.89% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $452.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JKS’s forecast low is $275.77 with $596.01 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1113.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -461.42% for it to hit the projected low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.09% over the past 6 months, a 80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.20%. The 2023 estimates are for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 172.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 72.41% per year.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.48% of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 55.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.43%. There are 55.79% institutions holding the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.39% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million JKS shares worth $221.46 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.39% or 3.2 million shares worth $221.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $74.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $51.7 million.