Could Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session,, 9.46 million Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.28 changed hands at -$2.66 or -16.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.22B. EURN’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.13% off its 52-week high of $21.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 40.44% up since then. When we look at Euronav NV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the Euronav NV (EURN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended EURN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Euronav NV’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.31 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -16.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.46%, with the 5-day performance at -6.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is -8.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EURN’s forecast low is $13.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -148.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Euronav NV share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.07% over the past 6 months, a 135.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Euronav NV will fall -290.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $92.73 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Euronav NV’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $184.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Euronav NV earnings to increase by 133.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.00% per year.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.32% of Euronav NV shares while 26.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.13%. There are 26.10% institutions holding the Euronav NV stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million EURN shares worth $113.25 million.

M&G Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.60% or 7.91 million shares worth $94.39 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3.57 million shares estimated at $48.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $33.74 million.