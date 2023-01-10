ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) Stock Forecast For 2023: $3.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.33 million ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.16M. CFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4440.0% off its 52-week high of $4.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at ContraFect Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CFRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ContraFect Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Instantly CFRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1149 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.92%, with the 5-day performance at 7.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) is -19.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CFRX’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -900.0% for it to hit the projected low.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ContraFect Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -96.40% over the past 6 months, a -172.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ContraFect Corporation will fall -76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -72.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.10%. The 2023 estimates are for ContraFect Corporation earnings to increase by 55.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 27.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of ContraFect Corporation shares while 36.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.98%. There are 36.13% institutions holding the ContraFect Corporation stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.55% of the shares, roughly 7.3 million CFRX shares worth $22.4 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.10% or 3.97 million shares worth $12.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.34 million shares estimated at $1.7 million under it, the former controlled 13.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $3.29 million.