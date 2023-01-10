Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $9.60 changed hands at $0.28 or 3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $796.99M. CENX’s last price was a discount, traded about -216.25% off its 52-week high of $30.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.27, which suggests the last value was 45.1% up since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Analysts gave the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Century Aluminum Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.89 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.36%, with the 5-day performance at 17.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is 18.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CENX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.98% over the past 6 months, a 151.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Aluminum Company will fall -616.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -511.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $642.07 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Century Aluminum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $550.95 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Century Aluminum Company earnings to decrease by -34.50%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.73% of Century Aluminum Company shares while 65.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.86%. There are 65.19% institutions holding the Century Aluminum Company stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 10.54 million CENX shares worth $77.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.03% or 9.16 million shares worth $67.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 6.48 million shares estimated at $34.19 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.08% of the shares, roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $19.7 million.