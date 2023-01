Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session,, 1.6 million Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $557.47 changed hands at -$19.42 or -3.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $227.39B. AVGO’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.76% off its 52-week high of $645.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $415.07, which suggests the last value was 25.54% up since then. When we look at Broadcom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

Analysts gave the Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AVGO as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Broadcom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $10.28.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Instantly AVGO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 601.67 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.18%, with the 5-day performance at 3.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 11.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $661.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AVGO’s forecast low is $555.00 with $775.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Broadcom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.47% over the past 6 months, a 6.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Broadcom Inc. will rise 31.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.9 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Broadcom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $8.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.41 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Broadcom Inc. earnings to increase by 76.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.40% per year.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 06. The 3.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 18.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of Broadcom Inc. shares while 78.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.93%. There are 78.13% institutions holding the Broadcom Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 37.44 million AVGO shares worth $18.19 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 31.63 million shares worth $15.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.92 million shares estimated at $6.63 billion under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 11.42 million shares worth around $5.55 billion.