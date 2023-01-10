bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $7.54 changed hands at -$0.32 or -4.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $626.72M. BLUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.55% off its 52-week high of $10.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 61.94% up since then. When we look at bluebird bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Analysts gave the bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BLUE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. bluebird bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.12.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.14 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -4.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.96%, with the 5-day performance at 8.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -5.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.44, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLUE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.21% for it to hit the projected low.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the bluebird bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.25% over the past 6 months, a 46.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for bluebird bio Inc. will rise 64.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 392.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that bluebird bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $18.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $37.6 million and $1.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -97.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,025.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2023 estimates are for bluebird bio Inc. earnings to increase by 9.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 56.40% per year.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 06.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of bluebird bio Inc. shares while 82.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.17%. There are 82.20% institutions holding the bluebird bio Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.96% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million BLUE shares worth $25.42 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.66% or 5.91 million shares worth $24.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 10.56 million shares estimated at $66.87 million under it, the former controlled 13.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 7.39% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $23.08 million.