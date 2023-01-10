Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.20. With the company’s per share price at $11.68 changed hands at $0.42 or 3.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $592.53M. BLNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.76% off its 52-week high of $29.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 15.67% up since then. When we look at Blink Charging Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Instantly BLNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.08 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.47%, with the 5-day performance at 6.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is -10.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.04 days.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blink Charging Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.93% over the past 6 months, a -36.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blink Charging Co. will fall -44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 156.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Blink Charging Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 113.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Blink Charging Co. earnings to decrease by -121.40%.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 13.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.56% of Blink Charging Co. shares while 25.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.49%. There are 25.64% institutions holding the Blink Charging Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.61% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million BLNK shares worth $43.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.68% or 1.89 million shares worth $31.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $17.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $14.1 million.