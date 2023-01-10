Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session,, 3.16 million Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.42 changing hands around $0.31 or 14.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.63M. BIOR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2079.75% off its 52-week high of $52.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the last value was 19.42% up since then. When we look at Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.58K.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -35.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 14.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.91%, with the 5-day performance at -35.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -55.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.4 days.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biora Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.11% over the past 6 months, a 89.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biora Therapeutics Inc. will rise 84.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $40k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -90.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Biora Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 51.50%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.29% of Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares while 28.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.70%. There are 28.44% institutions holding the Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.00% of the shares, roughly 29.86 million BIOR shares worth $20.9 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.50% or 6.54 million shares worth $4.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.88 million shares estimated at $2.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $1.16 million.