BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.34 million BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.32 or -46.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.96M. BIOL’s current price is a discount, trading about -2829.73% off its 52-week high of $10.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was -37.84% down since then. When we look at BIOLASE Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 153.06K.

Analysts gave the BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BIOL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIOLASE Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Instantly BIOL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -46.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.51%, with the 5-day performance at 6.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is -8.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BIOLASE Inc. will rise 17.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.18 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that BIOLASE Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $11.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.41 million and $10.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.90%. The 2023 estimates are for BIOLASE Inc. earnings to increase by 79.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

BIOL Dividends

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 20.

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of BIOLASE Inc. shares while 20.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.88%. There are 20.66% institutions holding the BIOLASE Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million BIOL shares worth $0.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.56% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $65632.0 under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 92558.0 shares worth around $34588.0.