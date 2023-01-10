Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $350.71M. BKKT’s last price was a discount, traded about -552.9% off its 52-week high of $9.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 18.12% up since then. When we look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BKKT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.97%, with the 5-day performance at 15.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -17.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKKT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -44.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $18.02 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bakkt Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -701.20%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.93% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares while 29.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.00%. There are 29.29% institutions holding the Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.55% of the shares, roughly 4.93 million BKKT shares worth $10.35 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 3.6 million shares worth $7.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $3.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $2.99 million.