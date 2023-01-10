Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $3.51 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $338.75M. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -368.38% off its 52-week high of $16.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.83, which suggests the last value was 19.37% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.63 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.01%, with the 5-day performance at 7.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -24.68% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATRA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1324.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.57% over the past 6 months, a 49.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 12.40%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders