Are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 16.44 million Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s per share price at $1.03 changed hands at -$0.11 or -9.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $503.07M. SRNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.35% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 70.87% up since then. When we look at Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.47 million.

Analysts gave the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SRNE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $StoneCo Ltd.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) trade information

Instantly SRNE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 188.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -9.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 188.05%, with the 5-day performance at 188.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is 136.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SRNE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -385.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -385.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.

SRNE Dividends

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s Major holders