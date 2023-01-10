Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB): Don’t Ditch APGB Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 2.37 million Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.09 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $869.77M. APGB’s last price was traded about 0.0% off its 52-week high of $10.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 4.26% up since then. When we look at Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 341.75K.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) trade information

Instantly APGB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.09 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) is 0.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.61 days.

APGB Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II shares while 85.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.82%. There are 85.02% institutions holding the Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 4.11 million APGB shares worth $40.44 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.50% or 3.8 million shares worth $37.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $4.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $2.52 million.