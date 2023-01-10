An Overview Of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC)

In the latest trading session,, 0.98 million SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.53 changed hands at -$0.42 or -3.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.75B. SITC’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.43% off its 52-week high of $17.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.42, which suggests the last value was 16.84% up since then. When we look at SITE Centers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) trade information

Instantly SITC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.92 on Monday, 01/09/23 subtracted -3.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.20%, with the 5-day performance at -5.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is -2.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.11 days.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SITE Centers Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.82% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SITE Centers Corp. will fall -76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $135.28 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that SITE Centers Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $136.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124.56 million and $131.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.20%. The 2023 estimates are for SITE Centers Corp. earnings to increase by 552.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.04% per year.

SITC Dividends

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13. The 4.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 4.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.71% of SITE Centers Corp. shares while 90.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.76%. There are 90.40% institutions holding the SITE Centers Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.36% of the shares, roughly 30.74 million SITC shares worth $414.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.21% or 30.41 million shares worth $409.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 9.27 million shares estimated at $99.32 million under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.07% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million shares worth around $127.39 million.