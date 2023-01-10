Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -161.71 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session,, 1.53 million Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.52 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29B. AMYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.83% off its 52-week high of $14.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 61.36% up since then. When we look at Amryt Pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 288.37K.

Analysts gave the Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AMYT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amryt Pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) trade information

Instantly AMYT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 98.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.64 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 98.77%, with the 5-day performance at 98.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) is 91.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 86860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMYT’s forecast low is $14.50 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -161.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amryt Pharma plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.82% over the past 6 months, a -400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amryt Pharma plc will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -108.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.37 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Amryt Pharma plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $73.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.52 million and $54.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Amryt Pharma plc earnings to increase by 100.50%.

AMYT Dividends

Amryt Pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Amryt Pharma plc shares while 74.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.61%. There are 74.55% institutions holding the Amryt Pharma plc stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 28.66% of the shares, roughly 8.86 million AMYT shares worth $61.91 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 20.50% or 6.33 million shares worth $44.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Bruce & Co., Inc. and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $2.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Flexible Capital Income Fd held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.25 million.