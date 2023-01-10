Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Stock Could Make A -22.38% Loss

In the latest trading session,, 1.29 million Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.66 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.73B. AA’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.62% off its 52-week high of $98.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.55, which suggests the last value was 33.77% up since then. When we look at Alcoa Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Analysts gave the Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alcoa Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 50.86 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.56%, with the 5-day performance at 10.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 7.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.36, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AA’s forecast low is $41.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alcoa Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.65% over the past 6 months, a -32.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alcoa Corporation will fall -125.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -86.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.64 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Alcoa Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.34 billion and $3.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Alcoa Corporation earnings to increase by 347.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.30% per year.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 17 and January 23. The 0.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.90% of Alcoa Corporation shares while 86.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.78%. There are 86.99% institutions holding the Alcoa Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.41% of the shares, roughly 22.33 million AA shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.09% or 18.15 million shares worth $827.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.43 million shares estimated at $247.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 5.23 million shares worth around $176.12 million.