Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 6.27 million Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $43.85 changed hands at $21.03 or 92.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $914.71M. ALBO’s last price was a premium, traded about 14.18% off its 52-week high of $37.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.02, which suggests the last value was 63.47% up since then. When we look at Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.76K.

Analysts gave the Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALBO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) trade information

Instantly ALBO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 102.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.36 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 92.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.92%, with the 5-day performance at 102.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is 99.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALBO’s forecast low is $42.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albireo Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 89.34% over the past 6 months, a -353.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albireo Pharma Inc. will fall -136.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -228.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.54 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Albireo Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.66 million and $32.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -68.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Albireo Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 73.70%.

ALBO Dividends

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 03.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares while 104.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.76%. There are 104.26% institutions holding the Albireo Pharma Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.03% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million ALBO shares worth $46.87 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.50% or 2.26 million shares worth $44.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $27.53 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 4.56% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $18.61 million.