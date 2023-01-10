ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session,, 1.31 million ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.25 changing hands around $0.62 or 17.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $273.74M. ADCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -386.35% off its 52-week high of $20.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.69, which suggests the last value was 36.71% up since then. When we look at ADC Therapeutics SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.23K.

Analysts gave the ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADCT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ADC Therapeutics SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Instantly ADCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.15 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 17.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.47%, with the 5-day performance at -5.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 26.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 29.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADCT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.65% for it to hit the projected low.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ADC Therapeutics SA share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.42% over the past 6 months, a 15.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ADC Therapeutics SA will rise 62.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 418.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.01 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ADC Therapeutics SA’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $56.98 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 235.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for ADC Therapeutics SA earnings to increase by 6.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.10% per year.

ADCT Dividends

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.28% of ADC Therapeutics SA shares while 48.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.01%. There are 48.68% institutions holding the ADC Therapeutics SA stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 7.68 million ADCT shares worth $61.06 million.

Redmile Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 7.51 million shares worth $59.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.88 million shares estimated at $14.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $10.08 million.