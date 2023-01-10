Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 1.15 million Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.40 changing hands around $1.66 or 21.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $552.33M. ACCD’s current price is a discount, trading about -165.43% off its 52-week high of $24.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 50.96% up since then. When we look at Accolade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 611.22K.

Analysts gave the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ACCD as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Accolade Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.73 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 21.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.64%, with the 5-day performance at -0.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is -4.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACCD’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -59.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accolade Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.58% over the past 6 months, a -355.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accolade Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.54 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Accolade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023 will be $101.67 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Accolade Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 09 and January 13.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.12% of Accolade Inc. shares while 78.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.92%. There are 78.55% institutions holding the Accolade Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million ACCD shares worth $44.57 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.23% or 5.92 million shares worth $67.59 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. With 5.87 million shares estimated at $67.06 million under it, the former controlled 8.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $21.44 million.