2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.87 million 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.32 changed hands at $0.33 or 3.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $377.20M. TSVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.26% off its 52-week high of $26.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.44, which suggests the last value was 18.22% up since then. When we look at 2seventy bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.24K.

Analysts gave the 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TSVT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 2seventy bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.78.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.75 on Monday, 01/09/23 added 3.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.14%, with the 5-day performance at 10.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -28.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TSVT’s forecast low is $24.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -297.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 2seventy bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.00% over the past 6 months, a 29.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 2seventy bio Inc. will rise 32.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.14 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that 2seventy bio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $13.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.26 million and $16.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for 2seventy bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -141.90%.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of 2seventy bio Inc. shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.05%. There are 94.49% institutions holding the 2seventy bio Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.23% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million TSVT shares worth $46.15 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 2.91 million shares worth $38.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $29.45 million under it, the former controlled 5.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.71% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $20.46 million.