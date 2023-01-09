ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 9.25 million ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.11 changed hands at -$0.82 or -3.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.47B. ZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.68% off its 52-week high of $61.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.29, which suggests the last value was 7.25% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ZI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.05 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.61%, with the 5-day performance at -16.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -10.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZI’s forecast low is $34.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -158.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.4% for it to hit the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.49% over the past 6 months, a 47.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will rise 53.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $278.48 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $297.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $183.76 million and $224.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 51.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 372.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.60% per year.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.56% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 87.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.53%. There are 87.14% institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with TA Associates, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.35% of the shares, roughly 45.8 million ZI shares worth $1.52 billion.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.33% or 41.67 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 8.33 million shares estimated at $276.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 7.77 million shares worth around $323.52 million.