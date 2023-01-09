Why Should You Invest In Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB)?

In the latest trading session, 0.53 million Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.00 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $559.40M. VORB’s current price is a discount, trading about -464.0% off its 52-week high of $11.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.20K.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Instantly VORB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.05%, with the 5-day performance at 19.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is -18.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.71 days.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $19.19 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.43% of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares while 19.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.84%. There are 19.14% institutions holding the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cowen and Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million VORB shares worth $0.88 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 38124.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.