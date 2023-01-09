When Will Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.82 million Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.90 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $977.81M. POSH’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.11% off its 52-week high of $17.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.97, which suggests the last value was 49.89% up since then. When we look at Poshmark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

With action 0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Poshmark Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 69.99% over the past 6 months, a 22.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Poshmark Inc. will fall -211.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.62 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Poshmark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $92.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Poshmark Inc. earnings to decrease by -59.40%.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 24.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of Poshmark Inc. shares while 87.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.18%. There are 87.29% institutions holding the Poshmark Inc. stock share, with MV Management XI, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.30% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million POSH shares worth $50.68 million.

Dorsey Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 4.74 million shares worth $47.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.18 million shares estimated at $23.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.87% of the shares, roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $15.83 million.