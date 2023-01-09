When Will Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around $0.01 or 6.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $127.67M. ARVL’s current price is a discount, trading about -3385.71% off its 52-week high of $7.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at Arrival’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

Analysts gave the Arrival (ARVL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arrival’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.39%, with the 5-day performance at 33.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -31.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARVL’s forecast low is $5.37 with $5.37 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2457.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2457.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arrival will fall -644.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Arrival earnings to decrease by -937.50%.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.95% of Arrival shares while 9.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.54%. There are 9.57% institutions holding the Arrival stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 26.45 million ARVL shares worth $5.67 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 5.35 million shares worth $1.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund. With 1.32 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Whitehall Funds-International Explorer Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $49043.0.