What Is The Performance Outlook For Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 6.35 million Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.84 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.30M. ATXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -35581.52% off its 52-week high of $656.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 47.28% up since then. When we look at Addentax Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 642.04K.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Instantly ATXG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 54.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.72%, with the 5-day performance at 54.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) is 17.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 68690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Addentax Group Corp. earnings to increase by 102.10%.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of Addentax Group Corp. shares while 0.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.03%. There are 0.02% institutions holding the Addentax Group Corp. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 6260.0 ATXG shares worth $17715.0.