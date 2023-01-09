WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 4.04 million WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.30B. WE’s current price is a discount, trading about -628.15% off its 52-week high of $9.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 24.44% up since then. When we look at WeWork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Analysts gave the WeWork Inc. (WE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WeWork Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8790 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.50%, with the 5-day performance at 15.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -41.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -714.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WeWork Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.20% over the past 6 months, a 86.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $871.98 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that WeWork Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $937.89 million.

The 2023 estimates are for WeWork Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.90%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 13.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.60% of WeWork Inc. shares while 89.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.50%. There are 89.11% institutions holding the WeWork Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 45.72% of the shares, roughly 324.35 million WE shares worth $1.63 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.77% or 83.51 million shares worth $419.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. With 11.72 million shares estimated at $48.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 10.42 million shares worth around $52.3 million.