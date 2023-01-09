Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Stock Forecast For 2023: Weak With A -61.42 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 8.39 million Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $37.17 changed hands at $1.94 or 5.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.19B. WDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.23% off its 52-week high of $68.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.73, which suggests the last value was 20.02% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Analysts gave the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended WDC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.44 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 5.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.81%, with the 5-day performance at 17.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is 9.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WDC’s forecast low is $28.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.84% over the past 6 months, a -101.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Digital Corporation will fall -94.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -99.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.35 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Western Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.36 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Western Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 78.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.70% per year.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 30.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Western Digital Corporation shares while 87.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.66%. There are 87.43% institutions holding the Western Digital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 36.27 million WDC shares worth $1.63 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.08% or 25.64 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 9.23 million shares estimated at $413.57 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million shares worth around $323.19 million.