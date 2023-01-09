Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.15 or -12.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.20M. VYNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -829.25% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 37.74% up since then. When we look at Vyant Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 364.50K.

Analysts gave the Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VYNT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vyant Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Instantly VYNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 51.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Friday, 01/06/23 subtracted -12.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.89%, with the 5-day performance at 51.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) is -17.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VYNT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1126.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -371.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vyant Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.90% over the past 6 months, a 33.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vyant Bio Inc. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -225.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -52.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.51 million and -$2.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -95.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Vyant Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 74.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and March 31.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.03% of Vyant Bio Inc. shares while 6.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.12%. There are 6.84% institutions holding the Vyant Bio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.58% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million VYNT shares worth $0.69 million.

Frontier Wealth Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.19 million.