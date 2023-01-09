Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.26. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.19 changing hands around $0.01 or 7.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.27M. VERBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -789.47% off its 52-week high of $1.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 42.11% up since then. When we look at Verb Technology Company Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

Instantly VERB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1900 on Friday, 01/06/23 added 7.44% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.90%, with the 5-day performance at 24.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is 32.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verb Technology Company Inc. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Verb Technology Company Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Verb Technology Company Inc. earnings to increase by 31.50%.

VERB Dividends

Verb Technology Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 03.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.79% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares while 7.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.61%. There are 7.34% institutions holding the Verb Technology Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 33.33% of the shares, roughly 4.06 million VERB shares worth $2.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.04% or 1.22 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $1.67 million under it, the former controlled 26.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 5.97% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $0.38 million.